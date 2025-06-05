State park in Weslaco now offering motorized track wheelchair

A new addition to the Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is helping those with disabilities explore the park.

The park recently debuted Ecorover Track Chairs, electric powered wheelchairs with large wheels that resemble a tank to allow people on them to go on uneven surfaces.

“We want to be a great place for people all over Texas to visit our parks,” Estero Llano Grande State Park Superintendent Javier De Leon said.

According to De Leon, the new addition to the park is part of a statewide rollout.

There are now nine state parks across Texas with a motorized track chair available for free use.

They cost between $15,000 and $25,000. The chair at Estero Llano Grande State is the first south of San Antonio

In addition to the chair, the park also modified its entryway to make it ADA accessible.

The new walkway will connect with improvements in the park parking lot that are still pending.

Visitors at the park include school groups like those from the Edcouch-Elsa ISD's ACE summer field trip program. The program has 80 students, and coordinator Rebecca Borjas said accessibility challenges come up.

“We need to find out ahead of time, is it going to be handicap friendly, are we going to have to make adjustments or go somewhere else,” Borjas said.

The wheelchair is available for adults and minors. De Leon said a remote control system allows parents to run the controls for their kids.

De Leon said he's getting positive feedback from those with disabilities about the chair.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said improvements to make parks more usable for those with disabilities are underway around the state.

Those looking for resources on how to get around at state parks can visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department accessibility page.

Watch the video above for the full story.