STHS to host second annual health and wellness fair

Tom Castaneda from South Texas Health System talks about the health and wellness fair, called Transform Your Life.

Castaneda says it's meant to encourage families to work out together. The event will host an entire day of activities and will be held at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen.

