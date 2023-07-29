STHS to host second annual health and wellness fair
Related Story
Tom Castaneda from South Texas Health System talks about the health and wellness fair, called Transform Your Life.
Castaneda says it's meant to encourage families to work out together. The event will host an entire day of activities and will be held at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen.
News
Tom Castaneda from South Texas Health System talks about the health and wellness fair, called Transform Your Life. Castaneda... More >>
News Video
-
Federal biologists working to find habitat for threatened owl species
-
Sports medicine seminar at DHR Health offers ways to protect student athletes...
-
Residents of mobile home park in McAllen told to move as city...
-
Man killed in 2022 officer-involved shooting identified as suspect in Harlingen homicide...
-
5 On Your Side: Valley families speaking out after Donna pool company...
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland