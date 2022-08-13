x

Structure Collapse at Brownsville Race Under Investigation

Several people were taken to the hospital after a metal structure collapsed Saturday in Brownsville.

It happened at the starting line during the Bi-National 5K and 10K run.

City officials said despite the incident, the run did continue as scheduled.

The conditions of those injured remain unknown.

Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.

