Structure Collapse at Brownsville Race Under Investigation
Related Story
Several people were taken to the hospital after a metal structure collapsed Saturday in Brownsville.
It happened at the starting line during the Bi-National 5K and 10K run.
City officials said despite the incident, the run did continue as scheduled.
The conditions of those injured remain unknown.
Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.
News
Several people were taken to the hospital after a metal structure collapsed Saturday in Brownsville. It happened at the starting... More >>
News Video
-
Cell phone bill to increase for some Texans after fee hike
-
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
-
La Feria ISD votes to hire armed security officers
-
New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD
-
Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say