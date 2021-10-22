Student brought fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa ISD elementary school, superintendent says

An elementary school at Edcouch-Elsa ISD will impose disciplinary measures after a student brought a fake gun to school Wednesday morning, according to the district's superintendent Dr. Greg Rodriguez.

Officials say the student brought the fake gun to Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary School.

"The student was immediately questioned, and the fake (replica) gun was recovered. At no time was the fake gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students," according to a news release from the district.

Rodriguez says the student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws.

Jasmine Gonzalez has three children who attend Ruben C. Elementary and says she found out about the incident when a family member sent her the district's social media post.

Gonzalez says she's confused as to why she didn't receive a notification from the school herself.

"I know my mother did get a phone call when I was in school, and there was somebody or something going on in the school district," she said. "Any little thing, [and] we would get notified, so I want to know why we weren't getting notified."

Even though Wednesday's incident involved a fake gun, Gonzalez says she and many other parents are still concerned, adding that the district should do more.

"My thing was, what if it was a real gun and not a fake gun? Would they let us know? Would they not let us know? We do have our kids there," Gonzalez said.

The district asks parents to discuss the incident with their children and emphasize that it's against school and district rules to bring weapons (real or fake) of any type to school.

Parents who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their children's campus.