Student brought fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa ISD elementary school, superintendent says

An elementary school at Edcouch-Elsa ISD will impose disciplinary measures after a student brought a fake gun to school Wednesday morning, according to the district's superintendent Dr. Greg Rodriguez.

Officials say the student brought the fake gun to Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary School.

"The student was immediately questioned, and the fake (replica) gun was recovered. At no time was the fake gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students," according to a news release from the district.

Rodriguez says the student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws.

The district asks parents to discuss the incident with their children and emphasize that it's against school and district rules to bring weapons (real or fake) of any type to school.

Parents who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their children's campus.