Student bullied at Hidalgo ISD school speaks out about incident

HIDALGO – An apparent bullying incident is under investigation at a Rio Grande Valley school. The Hidalgo Independent School District looking into the incident it says happened Thursday at Hidalgo Early College High School.

The incident involved a special needs student and another student sitting in a history class. A third student stood up to the apparent bully.

A video uploaded to social media appears to show the moment one of the students involved punch a special needs student while he was sitting at his desk.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the child who was bullied and the student who came to his defense.

Hidalgo ISD released a statement saying it launched an investigation and is cooperating with the city of Hidalgo Police Department.

"An incident at Hidalgo ISD occurred yesterday involving several students at Hidalgo Early College High School. Administration at Hidalgo ISD has launched a full investigation alongside the Hidalgo Police Department. Due to FERPA regulations, the District cannot further comment on incidents involving students. In addition, a video was spread throughout social media involving the students during the incident. Please keep in mind, posting and sharing of the video is a direct violation of the student’s rights and privacy laws and we urge you to report any videos to the proper authorities. Student safety is of the utmost importance to our District. Hidalgo ISD is taking this isolated incident very seriously; any form of misconduct will not be tolerated."

