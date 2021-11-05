Student of the Week: Andre Mercado

He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams.

Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives.

"I'm involved in a couple of clubs, rotary, law club, and speech club where I'm going to be competing next semester,” Mercado said.

Anything he sets his mind to, he accomplishes.

"I would want him to accomplish all of the goals that he sets his mind to at the moment and enjoy life and live it to the fullest,” said Mercado’s mother, Erica.

The center fielder and pitcher plans on attending Texas A&M University College Station.

"The plan is to go to school for business so I can keep the statistics and math stuff and that's just what I enjoy,” Mercado said.

His focus and hard work make him this week’s Student of the Week.