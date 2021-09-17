Student of the Week: Reyes Garcia

Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their accolades and achievements as part of our Student of The Week series.

This week, we introduce you to Reyes Garcia.

Garcia, a senior at Robert Vela High School, has his hands full with extracurricular activities. He is in UIL math, calculator and number sense, serves as president of Mu Alpha Theta and is also in NHS and LEOs. He is currently applying to the National Science and Honor Society.

Reyes plans to attend Brown University and become an orthopedic surgeon, but he says he couldn't do any of this without his biggest motivator, his family.

His selflessness, hard work, and dedication make Reyes Garcia this week's Student of The Week.