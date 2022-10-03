Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School

Several students were detained Thursday after a large brawl broke out at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

Video of the incident spread on social media.

Parents say situations like this shouldn't be happening, with some saying an increase in school security is needed.

“It's just really dumb for them to fight for something,” Victoria Garza said. “They need more safety, they need more order.”

Dr. Greg Rodriguez, superintendent for the Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District, said those involved whenever a physical confrontation occurs are likely to be suspended.

“We always make sure that our students know that they can come to any adult if they have any concerns, and we always work towards making sure our students feel safe,” Rodriguez said. “Currently those that were involved were suspended...we don't have any hearings scheduled yet.”

Citing an ongoing investigation, the Elsa Police Department declined to comment.