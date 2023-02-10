Students Volunteer Time to Sort Toys for CH 5 NEWS Toy Drive

WESLACO – The CHANNEL 5 NEWS toy drive received a helping hand to sort out all of the toys collected during our toy drive.

The volunteers are members of the Grace Christian Academy in Harlingen, who came out to the CHANNEL 5 studio early Tuesday morning. They helped get the toys ready to be passed out to various agencies that help children in need.

They worked to sort the toys from the ones for babies to ones for older children.

“Grace Christian Academy is basically a hybrid school, where two days a week we’re a school for home schoolers. So two days a week, parents drop of their kids with us and we teach them, reading, writing, Latin, art, music, history,” Monica Vaughan, a mother and teacher at the academy, explained. “Our teachers keep the grades. And the other part of the week, they’re with their parents doing the homework and doing what other courses their parents want them to be doing.”

The children were anxious to help children who otherwise wouldn’t get a toy this Christmas. Thanks to their help, the toys are ready to be picked up by CPS, Catholic Charities, LUPE and Proyecto Desarollo.

“I just think it’s great to have a chance to help other people who are not as fortunate as we are. We can make a difference and do something to help others,” Gunner Vaughan said.

“It makes me feel really good to be helping kids that don’t really get anything for Christmas and are in hospitals or other places,” Pehrsson Vaughan said.

“It feels good that we can be helping them and we can show them what our school is and what it’s about,” Cai Hall said.

There’s also a reason why these children were willing to help others.

“Our main focus to raise people who love Jesus, raising young men and women who love the Lord and giving and service, love is what it’s all about,” Monica Vaughan said.

The children said they agree with that mantra.

“I think it’s really good to help people that have less than we have and to just spread God’s love,” Charis Hall said.

“I really feel great because I think this is such a great thing that you are doing, and I think spreading God’s love and joy for kids who have less is really awesome,” Danae Painter said.

The children’s help will make a different for children across the Rio Grande Valley.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS wanted to extend a big thank you to Grace Christian Academy in Harlingen.

Plus, we also received another load of toys from Applebee’s in Weslaco on Tuesday. The restaurant held a car show on Saturday where the toys were collected from the car club called Status and some local elementary schools in Weslaco.