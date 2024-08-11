Sullivan City volunteer firefighters working on EMT certifications to create city's first EMS services

Sullivan City volunteer firefighters will soon be able to provide emergency medical services to residents.

The 100 percent volunteer department is working on basic and advanced EMT certifications. The trainings are a part of an effort to create the city's first EMS services.

Sullivan City Fire Chief Jesus Martinez says most of their calls are for medical emergencies.

"We have a total of 16 volunteers and, right now, we're trying to train everyone as EMT basics, and after they complete basic training, we'll send them to advanced and eventually paramedic," Martinez said. "For our community, it's real important to get this training because 90 percent of our calls are medical calls."

Norma Flores-Hernandez knows what it's like to lose minutes in an emergency.

She lives in Sullivan City, where she and her family have to rely on companies or other cities for medical services.

"It was very stressful waiting for an ambulance," Flores-Hernandez said. "I did have my mom who had cancer and there were times we needed an ambulance, and I'd call 911, but it would take forever for the ambulance to get there."

The volunteer fire department is trying to change that.

Chief Martinez and his lieutenant just got an advanced EMT certification and are working to get certifications for the rest of the volunteers.

The city will be paying for the certifications; more than $18,000 have been spent so far.

Chief Martinez says the investment will bring them closer to providing the city's first ems services.