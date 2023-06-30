Summer crowds sparking business boom at South Padre Island

The Holiday Inn Resort says they've been fully booked over the past week, and business is expected to continue to grow with the 4th of July holiday weekend approaching.

The summer is the busiest time of the year for the island.

“We’re getting people from all over the world,” Holiday Inn Resort Front Office Manager Julian Peña said. “At the moment, we see people from overseas, from here and from all over the states traveling far and wide to come visit our beautiful island."

The South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau projects an increase in hotel occupancy by the end of the summer.

