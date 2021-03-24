Sunday 5:30 PM Weather update

Home
News
McAllen police searching for man wanted on outstanding warrant
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Ricardo Leal. Leal has an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a...
Gov. Abbott to hold press conference in McAllen over Save Our Seniors program
Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference...
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tapped...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Softball - Tuesday March 23rd
High School Softball Scores Tuesday, March 23rd PSJA North 15, Edinburg Vela 3 Edinburg North 14, Economedes 1 Edinburg 20, Juarez-Lincoln...
Sharyland ISD Hires Krell, Galindo to take over Rattlers, D-Backs
MISSION - On Monday Sharyland ISD filled both...
ROJAS EARNS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
EDINBURG - Collegiate Baseball announced on Monday that...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
A su máxima capacidad albergue para migrantes en Donna
La casa blanca está recibiendo fuertes críticas acusada de no tener un plan para manejar la ola de migrantes que están llegando a la frontera sur...
El gobernador Abbott tendrá una conferencia de prensa en McAllen sobre el programa "Save Our Seniors"
El gobernador Greg Abbott ofrecerá una conferencia de...
El papa recorta salarios para clérigos y monjas de Roma
CIUDAD DEL VATICANO (AP) - Tratando de salvar...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Sunday 5:30 PM Weather update
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
UTRGV to hold in-person graduation ceremonies
Consumer Reports: How to clean up your credit score
New CBP video shows conditions inside Donna tent facility
Man extradited to Rio Grande Valley to face sexual abuse charge
DPS ride-along: Seeing the latest migrant surge in the Valley
Sports Video
High School Softball Highlights
Freddy Rojas Wins National Honor
Sharyland ISD Names New head Football Coaches
idea quest soccer
UTRGV at Texas