Suspect connected to man found dead with gunshot wound in Harlingen arrested

HARLINGEN – A suspect connected to a Harlingen shooting is now in custody.

On Thursday night, a man was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to his chest on the 3300 block of Adams Landing Avenue.

A nearby resident says he’s been seeing suspicious activity at the house where the man’s body was found for months. He added the neighborhood is typically very safe and quiet.

No complaints have been reported at the residence to police.

