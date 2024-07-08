Suspect in deadly Mission shooting held on $2 million bond

The man accused in the deadly shooting in Mission was arraigned on Wednesday.

Esdras Elias Ortiz was charged with murder and issued a $2 million bond; the victim was identified as Yorman Jovani Reta.

The shooting happened at the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado Street on July 1.

According to the Mission Police Department spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez, Reta was at his girlfriend's house when Ortiz arrived.

Rodriguez said Ortiz was a longtime friend of Reta's girlfriend. Ortiz and Reta did not know each other, but "had heard about each other."

According to Rodriguez, it was Ortiz's birthday, and he had gone to the residence to drop off some of his birthday cake.

Ortiz and Reta began arguing when Ortiz pulled out a Glock and shot the suspect, according to Rodriguez. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with multiple shots to the head and body.

Rodriguez said officers found Ortiz at his home at the 1500 block of Judy Street and confessed to the crime.