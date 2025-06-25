Suspect in Weslaco police chase arrested
Police apprehended a man wanted on multiple warrants following a June 14 police chase, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
The Weslaco Police Department previously identified Jose Erlindo Medrano as the suspect who escaped from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, a Weslaco police officer spotted Medrano inside a gray GMC Sierra near the 200 block of Abilene Drive and attempted to pull him over.
Medrano instead took off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The chase ended in Donna at the intersection of Hernandez and Goolie roads when Hernandez’s vehicle crashed into a ditch, and he fled on foot.
During the chase, Medrano struck one vehicle and “almost caused multiple vehicle collisions” while weaving in and out of traffic, the complaint stated.
Details of Medrano's arrest weren't immediately available.
