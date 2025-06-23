Suspect in Weslaco police chase arrested
Police apprehended a man wanted on multiple warrants following a June 14 police chase, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
The Weslaco Police Department previously identified Jose Erlindo Medrano as the suspect who escaped from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle.
READ MORE: Weslaco police search for wanted man who led officers in a vehicle pursuit
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, a Weslaco police officer spotted Medrano inside a gray GMC Sierra near the 200 block of Abilene Drive and attempted to pull him over.
Medrano instead took off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The chase ended in Donna at the intersection of Hernandez and Goolie roads when Hernandez’s vehicle crashed into a ditch, and he fled on foot.
During the chase, Medrano struck one vehicle and “almost caused multiple vehicle collisions” while weaving in and out of traffic, the complaint stated.
Details of Medrano's arrest weren't immediately available.
More News
News Video
-
Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations
-
Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people with dark skin
-
Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
-
Suspect in Weslaco police chase arrested
-
Man sentenced to 10 years in Los Fresnos murder
Sports Video
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July