Suspects in Hidalgo Co. Murder Case Charged with Capital Murder

EDINBURG - The two murder suspects of a 22-year-old man were charged with capital murder and given no bond Monday.

Edna Rivera ,28, and Julio Cesar Deleon, 25, are charged with the murder of 22 year old Fernando Garza Jr.

Garza Jr’s body was recovered on Saturday morning after being reported missing last Thursday.

The two suspects were taken into custody this weekend.

A motive for the murder is not known, and the relationship between the victim and the suspects is unknown as well.

Police are searching two, or possibly three other suspects in the case.