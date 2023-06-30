Suspects sought in Santa Rosa robbery
The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating three men accused of robbing a Stripes store in Santa Rosa.
Surveillance photos show three men —one of who is armed with an AK-47 — threatening the clerk at the Stripes store on Valverde Avenue and stealing cash and cigarettes.
Authorities believe the suspects are connected to similar robberies in La Villa, Mercedes and Sebastian.
Those with any information on the suspects are urged to contact your local police department or the Cameron County DA’s office at 956-544-0849.
