TABC officers urge people to drink responsibly during daylight saving time

Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission officers in the Valley are getting ready for Daylight Saving.

This weekend, the clocks will fall back an hour, which means some businesses can legally sell alcohol for an extra hour.

"We absolutely want people to enjoy this, but we want people to make sure they do so safely," TABC Director of Communications Chris Porter said.

The extra hour also means customers can buy alcohol an hour longer. But TABC warns all business owners and customers need to sell and drink responsibly.

"Bars and restaurant staff that are getting ready for this, we do urge them to take the steps they need to make sure that no one is being over served, or the people that are buying alcohol are of legal age to consume it," Porter said.

He says if anyone is planing to take advantage of the extra hour, it's best to make a plan before heading out, like having a designated driver or calling a rideshare.

Daylight Saving happens this Sunday at 2 a.m.