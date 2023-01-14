Teen charged in connection with parking lot shooting at Brownsville ISD campus pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old teen who was charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting at the parking lot of Porter Early College High School pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Rodrigo Rivera was among the three individuals arrested in the August 2022 shooting.

RELATED: Two teens charged in parking lot shooting at Brownsville ISD high school

Police say Rivera was recklessly driving a stolen truck on school property. An officer with the Brownsville Independent School District Police Department opened fire at the vehicle as part of a car chase.

Two other teens in the vehicle - Porter Early College High School student Carlos Castellano and an unidentified minor — were also arrested.

A trial date for Rivera was set for March 2023.