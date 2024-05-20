x

Temple Emanuel seeking donations for summer food drive

Temple Emanuel is asking the community to donate food items for the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen during the summer months.

A drive-thru food drive to bring the donated food items is set for Saturday, May 18  from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, located at 4300 N. Chai (“C”) Street in McAllen.

A list of the non-perishable food items is below.

This is the second “Be the Light” drive benefiting the community in recent months, according to a news release. In October, Temple Emanuel held a “successful donation” drive for Mujeres Unidas, an organization that supports victims of domestic violence, including women and children.

