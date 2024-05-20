Temple Emanuel seeking donations for summer food drive
Related Story
Temple Emanuel is asking the community to donate food items for the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen during the summer months.
A drive-thru food drive to bring the donated food items is set for Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, located at 4300 N. Chai (“C”) Street in McAllen.
A list of the non-perishable food items is below.
This is the second “Be the Light” drive benefiting the community in recent months, according to a news release. In October, Temple Emanuel held a “successful donation” drive for Mujeres Unidas, an organization that supports victims of domestic violence, including women and children.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
Temple Emanuel is asking the community to donate food items for the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen during the... More >>
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society shelter improvement project in the works
-
Victim identified in Hidalgo County murder investigation, two suspects arraigned
-
Experts advise not to swim alone after teen girl drowns at South...
-
Brownsville Public Library reopens, adds more security after fatal shooting
-
Pump Patrol - May 20, 2024
Sports Video
-
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-17