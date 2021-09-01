Temporary injunction granted to Valley school districts in lawsuit against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Valley school districts won their first legal battle over Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

A judge granted a temporary injunction prohibiting the governor from enforcing portions of his executive order related to face coverings on the school districts listed on the lawsuit.

School districts from the Rio Grande Valley listed in the lawsuit include:

• La Joya ISD

La Joya ISD • Edinburg CISD

Edinburg CISD • Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo ISD • Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD • Edcouch-Elsa ISD,

Edcouch-Elsa ISD, • Lasara ISD

Lasara ISD • PSJA ISD

The trial for the case is set for Jan. 18, 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.