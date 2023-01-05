Terry Palacios sworn in as new district attorney in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County has a new district attorney.

Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November.

Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years.

"We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going to make sure that the taxpayers get their money's worth and make sure we're efficient and effective and without jeopardizing justice," Palacios said.