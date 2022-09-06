x

Texas Department of Transportation launches new safety campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a safety campaign, saying pedestrian and bike deaths are on the rise.

In 2021, more than 800 people died in crashes with pedestrians, according to TXDOT.

The Lisa Torry Smith Act, which took effect in 2021 requires drivers to stop and yield the right of way to people in crosswalks.

If a person fails to stop, yield, and cause a serious injury or death, they can get fined, face misdemeanors, or felony charges.

