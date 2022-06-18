Texas Rangers Confirm 5th Person Arrested for Voter Fraud in Edinburg
EDINBURG – The Texas Rangers confirmed a fifth person was arrested for voter fraud in Edinburg on Friday.
The arrest is connected to the voter fraud case resulting from the November 2017 election in Edinburg.
He was charged with illegal voting, which brings the total to five people currently facing charges in this case.
State investigators continue to look into the case.
