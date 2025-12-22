Mission woman charged with DWI after Edinburg crash knocks down traffic signal pole

Jacquelyn Giselle Perez. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A Mission woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a Sunday crash that knocked down a traffic signal pole in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The crash happened Sunday at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Closner Boulevard.

According to the news release, officers with the Edinburg Police Department found a white Chevrolet pickup overturned on its side with 21-year-old Jacquelyn Giselle Perez trapped inside.

“The officer broke the rear window and safely extracted the driver, who was believed to be intoxicated,” the news release stated, adding that Perez was hospitalized with minor injuries.

An investigation revealed Perez was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed while approaching the intersection.

“The vehicle struck a traffic signal pole, knocking it down, then continued through the curve, where it overturned,” the release said.

After she was released from the hospital, Perez was charged with DWI and had her bond set at $15,000.

Due to the traffic signal pole being down, the intersection where the crash happened will remain a four-way stop for approximately one week until repairs are completed, the release stated.