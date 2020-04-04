Texas Seeks Appeals Court to Enforce Anti-Sanctuary Law SB 4

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Texas is trying to get Senate Bill 4 aka the anti-sanctuary city law to start being enforced.

The Texas attorney general went Friday to the New Orleans 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to ask for a stay on the previous court order.

Under the anti-sanctuary cities law, police can ask about someone’s immigration status during routine interactions.

Texas police chiefs could face removal from office and criminal charges if they don’t follow federal immigration requests to detain people jailed on non-immigration offenses.

A lawsuit led by the city of El Cenizo is backed by several Texas cities, including some from the Rio Grande Valley.

Opponents argue the law puts local police in the federal role of immigration enforcement.

But supporters, including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are praising the law. The state said the law helps prevent dangerous criminals from being released back into Texas communities.

On Aug. 31, however, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia blocked the law before it was set to go into effect. A separate appeal for the case is set for November.

In Friday’s appeal, a three-judge panel will decide if they allow the law to proceed ahead of November’s hearing.