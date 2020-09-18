The elderly are becoming more prone to injuries at home due to pandemic

The elderly are becoming more susceptible to injuries at home due to isolating themselves amid pandemic.

Dr. Lerone Simpson, a trauma surgeon at McAllen Medical Center said older people are doing regular household activities that they weren’t taking on before.

“What we see here is a lot of elderly patients try to do home tasks on their own, instead of a younger family member coming to change out a light bulb,” Simpson said. “They may take a ladder to get to the light bulb and then we're dealing with a trip and fall."

Watch the video for the full story.