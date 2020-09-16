x

The elderly are becoming more prone to injuries at home due to pandemic

4 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 5:54 AM September 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

The elderly are becoming more susceptible to injuries at home due to isolating themselves amid pandemic.  

Dr. Lerone Simpson, a trauma surgeon at McAllen Medical Center said older people are doing regular household activities that they weren’t taking on before. 

“What we see here is a lot of elderly patients try to do home tasks on their own, instead of a younger family member coming to change out a light bulb,” Simpson said. “They may take a ladder to get to the light bulb and then we're dealing with a trip and fall."

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days