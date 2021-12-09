The Salvation Army offering warming station to those in need

The cold weather coming in is forcing people around the Valley to crank up their thermostat, but not all of our neighbors are as fortunate.

Some people already turning to places like The Salvation Army to stay warm today, and the non-profit is preparing for more people at their door.

"They're just not prepared for the cold weather," McAllen Salvation Army Commanding Officer Capt. Adolph Aguirre said. "They know it's coming, but because we're down here in the Valley it doesn't happen so often so it just catches them by surprise."

Capt. Aguirre says this is where they come in.

"We're a warming station, so you can come in, just sit out in our front lobby, wait a while and heat up and then go back out," Aguirre said.

Coats for children and adults are also given free of charge to those who need it.

