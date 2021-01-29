Thousands get first round of Moderna vaccine at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

One of the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics took place in Hidalgo County Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people lined up to get their first round of the Moderna vaccine at Bert Ogden Arena.

More than 50 healthcare workers and volunteers helped administer the vaccine to 6,500 people who had a wristband after waiting in line Monday night.

DHR staff says they’re anticipating more vaccines to be shipped down to the Valley in the next coming weeks.