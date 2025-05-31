x

Thursday, May 29, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Thursday, May 29, 2025: Stray shower, temps...
Thursday, May 29, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 Thursday, May 29, 2025 8:01:00 AM CDT May 29, 2025
Radar
7 Days