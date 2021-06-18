Tiempo del lunes - 7 a.m.

Home
‘My status really affected me:’ Dreamers weigh in on impact of DACA
Like thousands of Dreamers, Jorge Contreras doesn't remember a life anywhere outside the U.S. He was only two years old when he arrived in this country...
Business leaders on Texas-Mexico border say state politicians ignore community needs while calling for a wall
" Business leaders on Texas-Mexico border say...
Brownsville breaks ground on third bus station
Brownsville is growing, and so is the need...
Weather
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
June 17, 2021: Scattered showers with temperatures in low 90s
June 16, 2021: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon
Sports
Toros Fall For First Time at Home in 2021in 2-1 to Austin
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 16, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-1) drops home matchup to Austin Bold FC (3-2-2) in a late stunner to end...
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home; Beat Real Monarchs 1-0
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio...
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Efectos de la vacuna contra el covid-19 en un sistema inmune débil
A medida que pasan los meses poco a poco se da a conocer más información sobre los beneficios de las vacunas. ¿Sin embargo surge la...
Se dispara la compra de generadores en las ferreterías ante el temor de apagones
Después del anuncio de ERCOT de conservar electricidad,...
Propietario de Pharr Family Pharmacy y otros seis están acusados de fraude de atención médica de $ 110 millones
El propietario de una farmacia, tres comercializadores, un...
Tiempo del lunes - 7 a.m.
News Video
‘My status really affected me:’ Dreamers weigh in on impact of DACA
Police identify woman found dead in Brownsville jail
Brownsville breaks ground on third bus station
Hidalgo County Judge Cortez announces reelection bid
Edinburg holding Juneteenth jubilee events this weekend
Sports Video
Toros Fall For First Time at Home in 2021
RGVFC Shows off New Kits
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home: Beat SLC 1-0
Epperson Signs with OLLU
Three Valley Teams Qualify for 7-on-7 State Tourney