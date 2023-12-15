x

Tim's Coats: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Wednesday, Tim's Coats has received $24,396. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

