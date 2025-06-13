Traffic being redirected due to major gas leak in Brownsville
Related Story
**This article has been updated throughout.**
A major gas leak in Brownsville has been repaired, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The gas leak was initially reported on the 4400 block of E. 14th Street Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m.
As a safety precaution, traffic was redirected onto Security Drive and Boca Chica Boulevard, but the roads reopened as of 7:15 p.m.
The gas leak was reportedly caused by a construction company hitting a gas line.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
News
**This article has been updated throughout.** A major gas leak in Brownsville has been repaired, according to the Brownsville... More >>
News Video
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos