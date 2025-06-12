Major gas leak repaired in Brownsville, roads reopen

**This article has been updated throughout.**

A major gas leak in Brownsville has been repaired, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The gas leak was initially reported on the 4400 block of E. 14th Street Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m.

As a safety precaution, traffic was redirected onto Security Drive and Boca Chica Boulevard, but the roads reopened as of 7:15 p.m.

The gas leak was reportedly caused by a construction company hitting a gas line.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.