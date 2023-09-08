Truck Crashes into House in Edinburg

UPDATE (3/8): No charges have been filed for a driver who crashed his car into a family's living room.

Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS it appears the driver of the vehicle wasn't paying attention, accidentally veered off the road and crashed into the home.

EDINBURG – No word yet on what caused a truck to plummet into the living room of a house in Edinburg.

The crash happened on 2nd Avenue and Freddy Gonzalez Drive around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When our crews were on scene we were asked to back away from the home for fear parts of it would cave in.

Oscar Trevino with the Edinburg Police Department says no one was hurt.

