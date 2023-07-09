Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
Related Story
PHARR - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will be focusing on teams in the four-county area in an attempt to spotlight each squad's strengths and weaknesses. These reports come as preparation for the annual Valley Football Preview show, airing Wednesday, August 30th at 6:30 pm. Two-A-Day Tour coverage continues with this report on PSJA Southwest.
News
PHARR - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will... More >>
News Video
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
-
Over 1,000 Brownsville PUB customers without power
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Edinburg
-
Pharr police investigating fatal hit and run crash
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships