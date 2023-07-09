x

Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest

Related Story

PHARR - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season.  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will be focusing on teams in the four-county area in an attempt to spotlight each squad's strengths and weaknesses.  These reports come as preparation for the annual Valley Football Preview show, airing Wednesday, August 30th at 6:30 pm.  Two-A-Day Tour coverage continues with this report on PSJA Southwest. 

News
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
PHARR - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, August 17 2017 Aug 17, 2017 Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:48:09 PM CDT August 17, 2017
Radar
7 Days