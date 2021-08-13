x

Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers

MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a new look in 2021 with former assistant Craig Krell taking over as head coach after Ron Adame ascended to the Athletic Director position. The Rattlers are looking to bounce back from their first postseason miss in 12 seasons.

Check out their preview above. 

News
