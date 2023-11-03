x

Two Conference Losses For UTRGV

EDINBURG - Conference play continued Thursday night for both UTRGV basketball teams.

The men suffered a 75-69 setback at home to CSU Bakersfield.

The women blew a 10 point lead in a 68-63 loss at CSU Bakersfield.

The pair of losses drops each UTRGV team to 1-1 in WAC play.

