TxDOT campaign demonstrates dangers of texting and driving
The Texas Department of Transportation brought their 'Talk. Text. Crash.' campaign to La Plaza Mall in McAllen.
The hands-free driving simulation game allows people to see the dangers that distractions create when behind the wheel.
"When it's your turn to drive, do not be distracted," TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz said. "[A distraction] is not just talking on your phone; it can be talking to the people that are in the vehicle, changing the radio station, shooing your dog, or eating."
According to TxDOT, one in five crashes in the state involve distracted drivers.
