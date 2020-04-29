TxDOT Crews Working on Maintenance, Construction of Roads

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Transportation is expecting to be busy in 2019.

Crews are working on regular maintenance, such as resurfacing roads, as well as other construction projects.

"Every day, more than 1,000 people make Texas their home. So, they bring their vehicles, but they don't bring the roads. So we not only build new roads for more connections but also maintain the roads,” explains TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz.

Saenz tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the Bicentennial project is running right on schedule.

