TxDOT pushes for safe travel over Labor Day weekend

Along with the added holiday traffic this weekend, Valley drivers can also expect to see an increase in law enforcement.

Law enforcement from all four counties will be on the lookout for drunk drivers and other traffic violators.

READ ALSO: Valley law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving this Labor Day weekend

Every nine hours, someone in Texas dies as a result of drunk driving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This year, like every year, TxDOT officials want to remind drivers to stay safe, do their part and most importantly save lives.

"In 2020, 39 percent of total traffic fatalities during the Labor Day reporting period in Texas involved drivers under the influence of alcohol,” said TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz.

TxDOT continues the push to bring awareness throughout the state, and this year, they’re hoping a new powerful video will make drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

"The 2021 campaign has been refreshed with a new slogan 'Drive sober. No regrets' and new victim impact stories,” Saenz said.

TxDOT recommends the following tips this Labor Day weekend:

• Have a designated driver

Have a designated driver • Or have a paid method of transportation, like Uber or a taxi

Or have a paid method of transportation, like Uber or a taxi • Stay at home if you’ve been drinking

"The one message that we want to give to everyone is that DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable," Saenz said. "When drivers who have been drinking find a sober ride home, they avoid this tragedy."

Driving while intoxicated can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and other serious consequences.

TxDOT's video will be shown at Top Golf in Pharr at 6 p.m.

TxDOT invites the public to experience real life stories from the people whose lives were forever changed by drunk driving crashes.