Valley law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving this Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement agencies from all four Valley counties are teaming up to crack down on people driving while impaired this Labor Day weekend.

Starting Thursday until Monday, if you're pulled over, you will not be able to refuse a breathalyzer test or a blood sample.

Law enforcement agencies from Rio Grande City to Brownsville will all be on alert in an effort to keep communities safe.

"We're not going to put up with anyone who's driving on our roads in our communities who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol who can cause a danger to someone,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. “To our family members, to your family members, to everyone who is on the road, because one life is too much."

Remember to always have a plan in place and don't get behind the wheel if you're under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

If you are arrested for a DWI, you could face a $2,000 fine, lose your license for a year and spend up to 180 days in jail upon conviction.