TxDOT: Tractor-trailer crash reported on the expressway in San Benito

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning motorists of a tractor-trailer crash on the expressway in San Benito.

The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the I-69E south of FM 732, according to a social media post from TxDOT.

TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said the north and southbound lanes of the expressway are reduced to one lane due to debris from the crash being scattered on both sides.

The tractor trailer struck the center barrier, knocking down one light post and bending another, Pedraza added.