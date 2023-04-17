TxDOT: Tractor-trailer crash reported on the expressway in San Benito
Related Story
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning motorists of a tractor-trailer crash on the expressway in San Benito.
The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the I-69E south of FM 732, according to a social media post from TxDOT.
TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said the north and southbound lanes of the expressway are reduced to one lane due to debris from the crash being scattered on both sides.
The tractor trailer struck the center barrier, knocking down one light post and bending another, Pedraza added.
News
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning motorists of a tractor-trailer crash on the expressway in San Benito. The... More >>
News Video
-
Crowds gather in preparation of Starship test flight
-
Body found in Nuevo Leon confirmed to be missing Mission woman
-
No charges filed against driver in fatal auto-pedestrian accident in San Benito
-
Last minute tips to file taxes; deadline is April 18
-
Construction begins for Rio Grande City’s new public safety building