TxDot worker killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg identified
The victim of a deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg has been identified.
The accident happened Sunday night when police responded to the area of FM 490 and North Interstate Highway I-69C.
A subcontractor, identified as 43-year-old Andres Garza of Corpus Christi, was working with the Texas Department of Transportation and was setting up construction signs on the southbound lanes of the highway.
A driver, who was towing a vehicle, veered onto the median and struck Garza. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.
Edinburg police are still investigating the accident, and they have not said if the driver will face any charges.
