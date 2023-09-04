U.S. Coast Guard offers safety tips for Labor Day holiday

The Labor Day weekend is set to be another hot one, and South Padre Island is always a popular spot to spend the long weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding the public of safety tips to ensure they know what to do in case of an emergency in the water.

If you're on going to be on a boat, make sure there are enough life jackets for everyone on board — including kids.

Just like cars, it's illegal for boat drivers to drink, the coast Guard says.

In case of an emergency, boaters are asked to have their radio fixed to channel 16.

“A lot of times we see a lot of boating traffic, and so we always caution mariners to make sure that you are maintaining your situational awareness, making sure that you know what's going on around you,” U.S. Coast Guard SPI Operations Chief Erin Welch said.

Because the island is expected to be a hot spot for boaters this weekend, it's important to maintain a safe speed and make sure you're not creating too many waves near another boat.