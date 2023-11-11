U.S. Marshals apprehend Brownsville car theft suspect at McAllen motel
A 21-year-old man is in custody after the U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant Thursday in McAllen.
Ivan Ortegon was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Motel 6 in McAllen, located at 700 W. Exp. 83.
Ortegon was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department on multiple charges of theft of motor vehicles, a department spokesperson said.
Ortegon is expected to be arraigned din the coming days.
