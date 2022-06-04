x

UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21

Related Story

WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up today. Just two teams from the valley entered this round.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

News
UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up today. Just two teams from the valley entered this round. Click... More >>
1 week ago Saturday, May 21 2022 May 21, 2022 Saturday, May 21, 2022 11:54:00 PM CDT May 21, 2022
Radar
7 Days