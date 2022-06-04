UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
Related Story
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up today. Just two teams from the valley entered this round.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
News
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up today. Just two teams from the valley entered this round. Click... More >>
News Video
-
Local law enforcement beefing up active shooter training
-
UTRGV professor says gas prices are expected to continue increasing
-
Construction on railway relocation project in Harlingen to get underway soon
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June...
-
Mission family receives nearly $7,000 in donations after home destroyed in fire